OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Gurugram building collapse: Hunt on to find 3rd person; DC shares update

Gurugram building collapse: Hunt on to find 3rd person; DC shares update

Gurugram, India - February 11, 2022: Haryana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team personnel on the first floor of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109, Gurugram, India, on Friday, February 11, 2022. At least two people have died and several are feared to be trapped as apartment floors collapsed in the Gurugram housing complex last night. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)Premium
Gurugram, India - February 11, 2022: Haryana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team personnel on the first floor of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109, Gurugram, India, on Friday, February 11, 2022. At least two people have died and several are feared to be trapped as apartment floors collapsed in the Gurugram housing complex last night. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
 1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2022, 06:01 PM IST Livemint

A portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday.

Listen to this article

In the latest update on the Gurugram apartment roof collapse, Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav said that today one of the three persons trapped had been rescued. 

This man is now reportedly fine and have been admitted to the hospital. 


A portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday.

A body of a woman had been recovered yesterday. 

The DC also mentioned that the third person trapped in the building was unlikely to make it out alive. 

Initial reports said the living room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it.

A body was pulled out on Friday from under the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building here, taking the toll to two, officials said.

While Ekta Bhardwaj (31) died last night, the body of Sunita Srivastava was recovered on Friday, officials said, adding that operations by rescue personnel at the incident site are still on.

Gurugram Police on Friday registered a case of negligence against the builder of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed on Thursday evening.

A case has been registered against builder Ashok Solaman and others under Sections 304a and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout