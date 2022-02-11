Gurugram building collapse: Hunt on to find 3rd person; DC shares update

In the latest update on the Gurugram apartment roof collapse, Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav said that today one of the three persons trapped had been rescued.

This man is now reportedly fine and have been admitted to the hospital.

Gurugram building collapse | A total of 3 people were trapped out of which body of a woman was recovered y'day. Today we've rescued one more person & he is fine & admitted to hospital. We're looking for the 3rd person; we suspect that she'll not survive: Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav pic.twitter.com/LxtBv5lDPw — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022





A portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday.

A body of a woman had been recovered yesterday.

The DC also mentioned that the third person trapped in the building was unlikely to make it out alive.

Initial reports said the living room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it.

A body was pulled out on Friday from under the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building here, taking the toll to two, officials said.

While Ekta Bhardwaj (31) died last night, the body of Sunita Srivastava was recovered on Friday, officials said, adding that operations by rescue personnel at the incident site are still on.

Gurugram Police on Friday registered a case of negligence against the builder of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed on Thursday evening.

A case has been registered against builder Ashok Solaman and others under Sections 304a and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

