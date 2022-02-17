This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Following a meeting with National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the residents over their safety, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday asked the residents to vacate their apartments
The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday notified the residents of Green View society, Sector 37D to vacate apartments by March 1, following a meeting with National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the residents over their safety. Additionally, the DPRO Gurugram said that the expenses will be borne by the NBCC.
Meanwhile, it was earlier announced that the housing society with over 700 flats, constructed by the state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, will be demolished after it was declared unsafe for habitation.
Confirming "structural and construction lapses", Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Yadav on Wednesday announced that residents of Sector 37 D-based NBCC Green View society have been asked to vacate by March 1, following a meeting with 140 flat owners and NBCC (India) Ltd officials.
Yadav said the Government of India enterprise will provide alternate accommodation to the residents. It will also provide rent for those willing to move to flats of their choice with the same parameters, he said.
The decision to demolish the society comes days after a portion of a housing complex named Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram’s Sector 109 collapsed, leaving two women dead.
“The decision has been taken in the interest of the flat owners and consensus between them and the building authority NBCC. We will oversee the compensation and rehabilitation of the residents," Yadav told PTI.
NBCC (India) chairman and managing director PK Gupta said the firm “truly understood the plight of the residents".
“It is shocking as to how a society of 700-800 flats could deteriorate in four to five years. The IIT Delhi team (which surveyed the building) said it was high chloride levels in water that lead to corrosion. After the first inspection, we wanted to get it repaired, but (there was) COVID-19 and then rains led to waterlogging.
(With inputs from agencies)
