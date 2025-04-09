Gurugram cab driver catches wife with lover. She threatens to kill him ‘Meerut Style’

In a dramatic event, a cab driver was allegedly hit by his wife and her lover with the butt of a pistol in a residential area in Gurugram, reported News18.

According to the report, the incident took place when the cab driver caught them together and he was threatened by his wife of repeating the “Meerut-style murder“.

Ever since the Meerut murder case hit the headlines, multiple angles have been unfolding almost every day. The Meerut murder case pertains to a woman and her lover who brutally killed her husband. The duo chopped the body of the merchant navy officer and put it in a drum before filling it with cement.

According to news agency PTI, the Gurugram incident came to light after Mausam, the cab driver from Kharman village in Haryana’s Jhajjar, lodged a complaint.

Driver lodges complaint: Mausam, in his complaint, mentioned that he married the woman from Moga in Punjab with whom he was in a relationship two years back. The couple was living in Basai Enclave in Gurugram, since his family didn’t agree to the marriage.

“When I reached home around 6 am on Monday after night duty, I couldn’t find my wife in the room. When I went to the terrace, I saw my wife standing with Naveen, a resident of my village," News18 quoted the cab driver as saying.

He further wrote in the complaint, “As I interrupted them, Naveen took out a pistol and pointed it on my head. He also hit me on the head with the butt of the pistol. They fled after our neighbours reached the spot."

Meanwhile, after registering an FIR the police have launched a probe. The police also launched a hunt to nab the accused.

Earlier on 5 April, a report arrived that a 55-year-old man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly hammering his wife to death on suspicions of infidelity. The man then walked more than two kilometres to the police station to confess the gruesome killing, senior officers said.