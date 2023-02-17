Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso Society has come under the radar of authorities recently because of its 'unsafe' buildings. Located in Sector 109, the District Town Planner (Enforcement) has sent a notice to Chintels India Pvt Ltd asking it to vacate Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso Society.

The two towers of the Chintel society were declared unsafe to live in by the Gurugram district administration this week.

The District Town Planner (Enforcement) said in view of the dilapidated condition of these towers, if any untoward incident happens, the builder will be held responsible.

According to a notice by the district town planner, corrosion has developed in these towers due to chlorides that were mixed with the concrete.

“There is rapid and widespread corrosion of reinforcement almost throughout the structure. This corrosion is due to chlorides that were mixed into the concrete at the time of its production. The need to frequent repair in the structures, as has been reported by the residents, also appears to have been caused by the corrosion of steel reinforcement due to the presence of these chlorides," the notice read.

“A poor quality of concrete has also played a role in the rapid deterioration. Given the high chloride content in the concrete almost throughout the structure, a repair of these structures for safe usage is not technically and economically feasible. In the current condition, due to the rapid corrosion of reinforcement because of the presence of chlorides, the structure is not safe for habitation," the notice read.

Chintels Paradiso is the same society where two person died last year after Tower D partially collapsed.

In the structural audit of towers E and F, the IIT-Delhi team has found structural deficiencies in the construction of towers E and F and repair is not possible on technical and economic grounds.

The IIT-Delhi team has also recommended that E and F towers be closed. The allottees of the two towers would be rehabilitated as per the rules.

Earlier IIT-Delhi had declared Tower D unsafe in its investigation report released in November 2022, whose valuation report is also being shared with the residents of the tower and the developer for the settlement-related process.