Gurugram Chintels Paradiso: With eviction notice in hand residents seek justice

A year after the partial collapse of a tower in Gurgram's Chintels Paradiso, Sector 109, the homeless residents of the building are seeing no end to their wait for justice. Adding on to their woes, residents of two more towers have been asked to vacate their houses.

Other two towers of the colony, Tower E and Tower F were declared unsafe by the District Town Planner on Thursday. Residents of the buildings were asked to vacate it as soon as possible. However, there has been no decision related to their compensation.

Amid lack of speedy response, residents of the colony staged protest in Gurgaon last week to demand compensation.

“We are protesting the failure of the authorities to provide flat owners, who have lost their houses and are living in temporary accommodation, with compensation," Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels Paradiso Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) told HT.

During an ongoing work of renovation in one of the flats of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso, the whole space of the drawing room and dinning space from the sixth floor to ground floor collapsed on 10 February,2022. The residents also conducted a candle march at the mini-secretariat on 10 Feb, reported HT.

Immediately after the accident, the state government asked the residents of Tower D to evacuate the building which was hardly a decade old. Since then, most of the residents are living on rent at nearby places with a hope that they will be compensated for the damage of their property soon. However, there is no respite in last one year.

The incident also took the life of two women. Authorities are yet to announce the final compensation amount for 64 flat owners of Tower D, reports HT quoting the residents. Residents are anguished with the slow pace of investigation. It took the state government one year to handover the case to CBI. However, residents fear that the CBI investigation will further delay the judgement as the probe will start from scratch once again.

The apex court is hearing a case filed by 188 homeowners of the Chintels Paradiso condominium. The next hearing in the case will be held on February 27. The residents are seeking compensation, rehabilitation, an independent structural audit and action against the developer, contractor and other stakeholders.