Continuous rainfall in Gurugram led to severe waterlogging at many places leading to traffic jams on Friday.

Daily commuters had to face major difficulty as their vehicles were submerged at severely waterlogged stretches of road in nearly 50 affected areas of the city.

As heavy rainfall struck the city, its key main areas, Rajiv Chowk and Subhash Chowk were also flooded causing problem for the daily commuters. Besides vehicle owners, things were way too difficult for the pedestrians as well. The pedestrian crossing path was also got waterlogged.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have notched up their efforts to drain the water from these areas.

Comparing the situation of the road to that of previous day in the city, DCP, traffic Virender Singh Sangwan said the situation on roads across the city was better today in comparison to Thursday.

"Our cops are deployed at all key points and are not only managing traffic but also helping to remove the water from the roads," he added.

It is worth noting, that severe rainfall in the city had forced the administration authorities to issue guidelines of work for home for the people due to water logging on Thursday.

Severe water logging at certain under pass, also left many cars completely submerged in water.

As per IMD forecast, the city may experience more rain on Saturday and Sunday. However, the weather will begin to become partly sunny from 26 September. Apart from heavy rainfall in Haryana on 23, West Uttar Pradesh will continue to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday as well. Uttarakhand will continue to receive severe rainfall till Sunday.

"Scattered and fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 22nd -25th," the weather bureau said.

With inputs from PTI