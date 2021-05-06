Gurugram, Dehradun, Kolkata, Srinagar, Guwahati among India’s new covid hotspots

Meanwhile, the expansion in the vaccine drive has had a patchy start due to an acute shortage of vaccines. The next phase to inoculate the population above the age of 18 is yet to begin in most states, although few private hospitals have started giving limited jabs at a premium. The past three weeks have seen a continuous fall in the average number of vaccine doses given each day. This week, only 1.8 million doses were given, 28% lower than the previous week. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar lag other states with only 55 and 60 doses per 1,000 people, respectively.