Gurugram doctor runs his Scorpio over 43-year-old delivery worker multiple times, video goes viral

A 43-year-old delivery agent was allegedly run over at least four times by an SUV in Gurugram’s Sector 93 on Monday, leaving him critically injured. A purported CCTV video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing five to six Swiggy riders standing at a roadside pickup point waiting to collect an order, when suddenly a black Scorpio first hit the delivery agent, identified as Tinku, and drove away.

Moments later, the SUV reappeared, swerving towards the delivery executives and ramming the bikes once again before fleeing.

Accused allegedly acted in a ‘bout of rage’ The gruesome act was committed by the accused, Naveen, an Ayurvedic doctor, in a bout of rage. According to news agency PTI, the victim would often park his motorcycle in front of the accused’s Scorpio, causing him problems.

Holding a grudge against the delivery executive, Naveen—a resident of Hayatpur village in Gurugram—committed the act on Sunday night at around 10:30 pm.

The accused, Navin Yadav, an ayurvedic practitioner posted at a government primary health centre in Daultabad, was taken into custody on Monday evening, and an FIR was registered at Sector 10 police station on Sunday night, PTI reported. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he lives in Bhagat Singh Colony, located near a Swiggy store.

Outraged by the incident, delivery workers assembled at the Sector 93 police post on Monday, seeking the prompt arrest of the accused. The gathering dispersed after police assurances, and the accused was taken into custody the same evening.

In another incident, an 18-year-old delivery worker employed by a quick-commerce platform was allegedly assaulted by a shop owner in east Delhi’s Old Kondli area last week after he used a perfume bottle from the store.

According to the police, an altercation broke out after the teenager, identified as Kumar, allegedly sprayed perfume from the shop on himself. The store owner noticed the act and began scolding him, which soon led to a heated argument.

The situation escalated further, and the owner allegedly restrained and physically assaulted the delivery worker, a senior police officer told news agency ANI.

After the incident, Kumar approached the police and lodged a complaint. He underwent a medical examination, and his statement was recorded as part of the investigation.