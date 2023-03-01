As the Delhi-NCR region prepares for the G20 Summit, a man was seen stopping by to steal a few flowerpots from the sidewalk on Tuesday before driving off in a car. But as the individual - later identified as Manmohan Yadav - was arrested by the police netizens have linked the incident to YouTuber Elvish Yadav and even some Union Ministers.

What exactly happened?

A man from Gurugram was seen stealing flowerpots that had been kept for beautification ahead of the G20 Summit. Police said that the accused - 55-year-old Manmohan Yadav - was a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Sector-11 in Old Gurugram.

According to reports, the stolen plants and pots have been recovered by the police. The suspect was traced with the help of his vehicle registration number - as seen on the now viral video. Officials said that the Kia Carnival had been registered in the name of Manmohan Yadav's wife.

@gurgaonpolice, Kindly look into this matter. — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) February 28, 2023

How is YouTuber Elvish Yadav connected to any of this?

Netizens insist that the black vehicle belonged to the YouTuber - an allegation that the latter has denied. He runs two channels - Elvish Yadav Vlogs and Elvish Yadav - creating a lot of video content around high-end cars. As the video featuring the ‘gamla chor’ went viral, social media users claimed that the SUV in the footage had been seen in a video on his channel last year.

Going ahead with this assumption, some netizens had accused Elvish Yadav of stealing flowerpots - with meme-makers having a field day. Other enterprising social media users also unearthed pictures where Elvish Yadav can be seen with Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman. While the authenticity of such visuals have not been independently verified posts featuring the senior politicians and Yadav have since gone viral on Twitter and other platforms.

“This is not my vehicle. I kindly ask everyone not to spread any untrue information about me. I'm suing the people who are spreading false information about me…Just because I was seen in a car once, doesn't mean I own it," Elvish asserted in a series of late night posts.

He also got into a spat with several users who had levelled allegations of ‘flowerpot theft’ against him.

“Some filthy minds who have a habit of creating fake narratives once again came out of their ratholes with a cooked up story. Forget me, they don't even leave the country or the PM. You can't expect more from them," he added.