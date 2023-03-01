Gurugram ‘Gamla Chor’, getaway car go viral ahead of G20 meet - What's happening?
The suspect was traced with the help of his vehicle registration number - as seen on the now viral video. Officials said that the Kia Carnival had been registered in the name of Manmohan Yadav's wife.
As the Delhi-NCR region prepares for the G20 Summit, a man was seen stopping by to steal a few flowerpots from the sidewalk on Tuesday before driving off in a car. But as the individual - later identified as Manmohan Yadav - was arrested by the police netizens have linked the incident to YouTuber Elvish Yadav and even some Union Ministers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×