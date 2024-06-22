Gurgaon news: Blasts at Gurugram fireball factory claim two lives; fire tenders quell flames | WATCH

#WATCH | Haryana: Blasts occurred at a fireball manufacturing factory in Daulatabad Industrial Area of Gurugram, late last night. Two deaths reported. Around 24 fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/7FBqI2qXqA

Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar said, “We brought fire tenders from nearby fire stations and blasts were still happening then. Around 24 fire tenders were deployed in the operation. This factory manufactures fireball which is like a fire extinguisher...Nearby buildings suffered damage. We are being told that 2 deaths occurred and 3-4 injured people were shifted to hospital before we reached here.”