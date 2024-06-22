Blasts at fireball manufacturing factory in Daulatabad Industrial Area of Gurugram resulted in two deaths. 24 fire tenders controlled the fire late last night.

Explosions occured at a fireball manufacturing facility in the Daulatabad Industrial Area of Gurgaon last night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, the incident resulted in two fatalities.

Meanwhile, emergency responders deployed approximately 24 fire tenders to the scene, successfully extinguishing the blaze. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar said, “We brought fire tenders from nearby fire stations and blasts were still happening then. Around 24 fire tenders were deployed in the operation. This factory manufactures fireball which is like a fire extinguisher...Nearby buildings suffered damage. We are being told that 2 deaths occurred and 3-4 injured people were shifted to hospital before we reached here."

(With inputs from ANI)

