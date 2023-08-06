Gurugram violence: Mass exodus of migrant workers after threats of reprisal attacks by right-wing groups1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Migrant workers in Haryana's Gurugram and Nuh leave or refuse to work due to threats of reprisal attacks.
After the outburst of violence in Haryana's Gurugram and Nuh on Tuesday, hundreds of migrant workers, mostly from the Muslim community, left their homes for their hometowns or refused to step out following threats of reprisal attacks.
