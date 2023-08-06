After the outburst of violence in Haryana's Gurugram and Nuh on Tuesday, hundreds of migrant workers , mostly from the Muslim community, left their homes for their hometowns or refused to step out following threats of reprisal attacks.

In a report by the Hindustan Times, migrant workers from at least six Gurugram neighbourhoods left the city after they were threatened by right-wing groups.

The mass exodus of migrant workers began on Tuesday and has intensified since then. Migrant workers have left mainly from Tigra, Wazirabad, Tigaon, Badshahpur, Sector 70A, Sector 57, Sector 56, Dundahera, Palam Vihar, Manesar, Sukanderpur, Nathurpur, Teekli, Kasan, IMT, and Ghata village.

Besides, residents from the high-rise told HT that their domestic helpers, car cleaners, cooks, security guards, and drivers did not report to work since Tuesday, citing the threat to their lives.

The society residents have now approached the deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and requested him to visit the areas and convince them to stay back.

‘Authorities assure migrant workers of safety’

Gurugram district authorities on Saturday visited a few slum areas and urged the labourers to go for their daily work without any fear in a bid to stop the exodus of migrant workers from the city.

Gurgugram Deputy Commissioner visited the slums near Sector 58 and 70 here as part of the ongoing exercise to build confidence among common people about their safety, along with maintaining law and order.

Interacting with the migrant workers, the DC told them that if anyone threatens them to leave the place, they should immediately inform the district administration and the nearest police station so that appropriate legal action can be taken against the miscreants.

The DC, who was accompanied by Sohna SDM Pradeep Singh and Badshahpur SDM Satish Yadav, instructed the police officers to step up patrolling in these slum areas.

Teams of Rapid Action Force have been deployed at various places in the district and the Haryana police are trying to arrest all persons involved in anti-social activities, he said.

The Gurugram Police said it has filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 accused persons, so far, in connection with the violence in Gurugram and adjoining districts, following the clashes in Nuh. Earlier, on Monday, violence erupted between two groups during a religious procession in Nuh district in Haryana. Two homeguards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured during the violence.