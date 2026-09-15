Gurugram hit-and-run case: Biker Sia breaks silence asks, ‘Why is police not arresting him?’

Two days after a frightening road accident on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, the woman at the centre of the incident has questioned why the driver allegedly involved in the it has not been arrested.

Sia, who was riding a two-wheeler when the incident took place, said she was shocked to see the alleged driver speaking to news channels and giving his version of events even as she waited for action from the police.

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"People are saying that it is clearly visible what that person did. He hit someone and left him on the road to die. And even now, that person is roaming around freely. He is giving bytes to news reporters and presenting his side of the story. How is he getting so much time? Why is the police not arresting him? By now, they have all the details. I even mentioned the vehicle number in my caption, and despite that, the police have still not been able to arrest him," Sia told ANI.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to the Gurugram hit-and-run incident involving Sia? ⌵ Sia was riding her two-wheeler when a car, allegedly driven by Kalyan Bainsla, changed lanes and struck her, causing her to fall off her bike. 2 Why is there outrage over the Gurugram biker incident? ⌵ Outrage stems from the fact that the alleged driver, after reportedly hitting Sia, fled the scene and has not been arrested, despite Sia's requests for police action. 3 How did Gurugram Police respond to the viral video of the incident? ⌵ They took suo motu cognizance of the viral video, registered an FIR at Sector 56 Police Station, and are actively pursuing the case against the accused. 4 What did Sia allege about the behavior of the occupants in the car? ⌵ Sia alleged that the occupants of the car appeared to be intoxicated and made gestures towards her before the collision, indicating a pursuit rather than accidental contact. 5 Should victims of road rage incidents always file a formal complaint? ⌵ While it's advisable to file a formal complaint, Gurugram Police stated they will take action based on evidence from viral videos and any observations made, even without a formal report.

Sia recounts what happened on Golf Course Road According to Sia, she was riding in the third lane and had slowed down because of traffic when the car allegedly moved across lanes and hit her bike.

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"It was truly shocking; I was riding calmly in the third lane, having slowed down due to the traffic, when he hit me. I fell off. I was completely disoriented and unaware of what had happened to me," she said.

Sia alleged that another rider tried to intervene and asked the driver to stop. Instead, she claimed, the driver denied responsibility, blamed her for the collision and then drove away after jumping a red light and taking a left turn.

She also described what she said happened immediately before the collision. According to her, the car had repeatedly come close to her two-wheeler and appeared to be trying to get her attention.

"In the video I posted yesterday, you can see a car chasing me—I usually go for a bike ride on Sundays, and I was riding along Golf Course Road," she said.

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Sia alleged that the car first passed extremely close to her before slowing down and coming alongside her. She claimed the driver and another passenger made gestures and tried to get her to stop.

"You could clearly tell from his face that they had been drinking," she alleged, adding that the vehicle also had other occupants but its tinted windows made it difficult to see clearly.

Police register FIR after viral video The Gurugram Police have said they took suo motu cognisance of the incident after a video began circulating on social media.

According to Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhilaksh Joshi, the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video on September 14. An FIR was subsequently registered at Sector 56 Police Station.

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"On September 14, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram," Joshi told ANI.

Also Read | Gurugram road rage caught on camera as car hits woman biker, driver flees

The police had earlier said that no written complaint had been received from the victim when it initiated action based on the video.

Joshi said the police were monitoring cases involving rash or negligent driving and would act even without a formal complaint when such incidents come to their notice.

"We are monitoring instances of rash or negligent driving and any such incidents occurring in Gurugram. Even without a formal complaint, we will take suo motu cognisance and initiate action in accordance with the law," he said.

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As the video continues to draw attention online, Sia's question now centres on what happens next — and whether the police will identify and arrest the person she has accused of causing the crash.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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