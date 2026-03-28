Gurugram horror - Night stroll turns deadly; Man, two minor grandchildren mowed by speeding Thar

Gurugram: A tragic incident was reported from Pataudi in Gurugram's Haryana where a 52-year-old man and his two minor grandchildren were mowed down by a speeding Mahindra Thar in Khod village on Friday, police said.

The victims were identified as Subhash Khan, a resident of Khod, and his grandchildren, Ishant Khan – aged 10-years-old and Jaid Khan – aged eight years. Both of them hailed from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, reported HT.

How did the incident happen? According to police, Subhash Khan and his grandsons had reportedly stepped out for a walk when the accident took place around 11 pm. They were rushed to the community health centre in Pataudi, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Eyewitness recounts horror An eyewitness said the SUV was being driven at high speed.

The person said that that Thar's driver fled shortly after the SUV got stuck between a tree on the roadside and an electric pole.

“The Thar ended up getting trapped between a roadside tree and an electric pole. The driver rang someone after which another car reached the spot, in which the driver got in and fled from the spot within minutes without helping the victims,” HT quoted the eyewitness as saying.

He also added that the entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera near the spot, which police have seized.

Visit to meet maternal grandfather A villager said Ishant and Jaid had come from Bhiwadi to visit their maternal grandfather. Subhash had reportedly taken the minors to meet his younger brother and was returning home with them after dinner when the Thar hit from behind.

Pataudi police station SHO Braham Prakash said the driver has been identified and will be arrested soon.

He added that an FIR will be registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita once the victims’ family members submit a written complaint after arriving from Rajasthan.