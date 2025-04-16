Gurugram hospital horror: Air hostess claims ‘two nurses were present’ when she was molested in ICU

An air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted in a renowned private hospital in the Gurugram by a staff member while she was on the ventilator in the ICU, police said on Tuesday. She further claimed that two nurses who were present in the room, but they did not intervene into the matter.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage of the hospital to identify the perpetrator.

According to police, the 46-year-old woman, who is from West Bengal and came to the city for a workshop, she fell ill following a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in.

She was later admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

What the airhostess say in her complaint? On April 5, she was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, from where she was discharged this Sunday, she said in her complaint.

"On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me," the complaint read.

"She was not in a condition to speak or resist the man's advances because of her weakened condition. There were two nurses in the room, but they did not intervene," ToI reported, citing the FIR.

After being discharged, she told her husband about the incident and then approached the police, the air hostess said.

What did the hospital say? In a statement, Medanta Hospital said it has been fully cooperating with the police probe. However, ‘no allegations have been substantiated so far’

"We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities. At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police." reads the statement.

What did the police say? Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified staff members of the hospital at Sadar police station on Monday, police said.

"The victim's statement has been recorded before the magistrate in the court. The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and will soon identify the accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

A probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon, the spokesperson added.