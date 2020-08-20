Gurugram IFFCO Chowk's road caves in after heavy rainfall

A part of the road caved in near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram on Thursday morning, following heavy rainfall. The area has been cordoned off. Delhi-NCR has been seeing very heavy rainfall since Tuesday night, which has caused extensive waterlogging and traffic chaos.

Earlier in the day, a four-storey building in Gurugram district of Haryana was vacated on Thursday after it bent on one side due to heavy downpour in the region, the police said.

Earlier in the day, a four-storey building in Gurugram district of Haryana was vacated on Thursday after it bent on one side due to heavy downpour in the region, the police said.

The building is located in Sector 46 of Gurugram. The place where the building was situated was severely flooded. The roads were also waterlogged.

Massive traffic jams were seen in Gurugram Wednesday due to flooding on roads. Vehicles were stranded near the underpasses on the Golf Course Link Road. Visuals of a raft on a flooded road in the millennium city went viral on social media.