THIS city imposes fine of ₹10,000 for blocking emergency vehicles in traffic. Details here
Gurugram police impose ₹10,000 fine for obstructing emergency vehicles in heavy traffic. Offenders will receive online challans with video evidence.
Gurugram police have announced a fine of ₹10,000 for people not allowing emergency vehicles like fire trucks and ambulances to pass through amid heavy traffic jams in the city. DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said a zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police will also make video recordings of the incident.