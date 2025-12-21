Gurugram issues work from home advisory for private firms amid GRAP-IV in Delhi-NCR as air quality worsens

The District Administration of Gurugram has issued work-from-home advisory for all private institutions and corporate offices in the district, beginning 22 December 2025, until further notice. This move comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and NCR on 13 December 2025, citing deteriorating air quality.

It stated that, according to the directions, state governments and the GNCTD may permit offices to operate at 50% strength, with the remaining staff working from home.

It also announced staggered office timings for all public offices in the district under the State Government and Municipal Corporations, Councils, and Committees. State government offices will operate from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, while the Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, Municipal Councils of Sohna and Pataudi, and the Mandi Municipal Committee of Farrukhnagar will also follow the same timing. These revised office hours will remain in effect until further notice during Stage-IV of GRAP.

MCG issues advisory prohibiting open fires to prevent winter air pollution The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday issued a strict advisory banning the burning of open fires across the city. The move comes after multiple incidents this December in which security personnel were found lighting fires in open areas to keep warm, a practice that, according to civic officials, significantly increases air pollution and poses serious health risks.

MCG officials stated that burning waste, wood, dry leaves, or any other material in the open directly raises particulate matter levels, causing a sharp increase in the Air Quality Index (AQI). They added that such activities negatively affect public health, particularly impacting children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

“This measure has been taken in the larger public interest. Improvement in air quality is possible only with the collective responsibility and cooperation of all citizens and institutions,” HT quoted MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya as saying.

Delhi airport flights status Meanwhile, low-visibility conditions caused by fog at Delhi airport on Sunday led to the cancellation of 110 flights and delays for over 370 others.

An official mentioned that 59 arrivals and 51 departures were called off. According to flight tracking site Flightradar24.com, more than 370 flights experienced delays, with the average departure delay around 26 minutes.

In an evening update on X, Delhi airport operator DIAL stated that operations were running smoothly. DIAL manages Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country’s busiest airport, which typically handles about 1,300 flights daily.