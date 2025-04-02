Massive fire at godown in Gurugram industrial area, at least 20 fire tenders at spot — VIDEO

Gurugram latest news: A massive fire erupted at a godown in the industrial area located in the Saraswati Enclave area of ​​Gurugram in the week hours of Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Sector-10 Police Station SHO Rambir Singh said, "We received a call of a fire. The force reached here and called the fire brigade. 4-5 fire vehicles have left after being emptied, and 4-5 fire vehicles are present at the spot. There is no casualty so far but there is financial loss to the company..."