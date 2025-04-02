Massive fire at godown in Gurugram industrial area, at least 20 fire tenders at spot — VIDEO

Gurugram latest news: A massive fire erupted at a godown in the industrial area located in the Saraswati Enclave area of ​​Gurugram in the week hours of Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Sector-10 Police Station SHO Rambir Singh said, "We received a call of a fire. The force reached here and called the fire brigade. 4-5 fire vehicles have left after being emptied, and 4-5 fire vehicles are present at the spot. There is no casualty so far but there is financial loss to the company..."

Meanwhile, fire officer at Sector-37 Fire Station Jai Narayan said, "We received information at 11.39 pm that there had been a fire in a godown. We called in all the fire tenders. Fire tenders from all over Gurugram, Nuh, and Jhajjar have been called. At least 20 fire tenders are at the spot. There is no casualty yet..."