Gurugram man burns teen partner's private parts; she narrates ordeal in Bengali to parents to escape — Chilling details

A shocking case of alleged brutality against a 19-year-old student has surfaced in Gurugram. Her boyfriend allegedly poured hand sanitiser on her private parts and set them on fire.

The victim managed to use the accused's phone on February 18 night to tell her mother everything in Bengali, as the accused did not understand the language. Her mother then called 112. The police arrived at the spot and admitted the victim to the government hospital.

An FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station in Gurugram on February 19 at 8:35 PM against the accused. The complaint, based on the victim’s statement, alleges that the man assaulted her under the pretext of being in a marital relationship, subjected her to repeated physical abuse, and even recorded a video of the act.

The FIR cites Sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69, and 351(2) of the BNS. Police have initiated an investigation under these serious provisions.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The victim, originally from Tripura, is pursuing a B.Sc. in Biotechnology and was living in a PG in Gurugram. She reportedly met the accused, a young man from Narela, Delhi, via an online app in September 2025, which eventually led to in-person meetings.

Here's what FIR says The victim alleges that the alleged accused established forced physical relations with her under the pretext of marriage. After this, they lived together in Gurugram for some time. During this period, the alleged accused began doubting her and started physically assaulting her.

According to the FIR, on February 16, the victim was allegedly subjected to extreme violence by the accused. He reportedly assaulted her by striking her head with a steel bottle, smashing her against walls and furniture, and hitting her with an earthen pot.

The FIR further states that the accused attacked her legs with a knife and threatened to injure her so severely that she would never be able to walk or have children. The victim also alleged that he recorded nude videos of her during the abuse.

Also Read | Karnataka court sentences 3 to death in Israeli tourist gang rape case