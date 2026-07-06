Gurugram man, girlfriend arrested for the murder of his newly-married wife

Gurugram police on Sunday said they have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a newly-married woman, who was found shot dead last month. According to the police, one of the accused is the husband of the victim, while the other is his girlfriend.

Advertisement

The duo was arrested after they returned from Nepal, to where they had fled after committing the crime.

Woman killed by husband, girlfriend According to the police, a woman had filed a complaint on May 22 alleging that her daughter, Madhu, was missing since the previous day. According to the woman’s complaint, her 22-year-old daughter married Ankit, a resident of Manesar, Gurugram, on February 19th.

She also alleged that Ankit and his family were withholding information about Madhu's whereabouts and expressed suspicion over their involvement in her disappearance.

During the investigation, the missing woman's body was found in a room in Manesar with bullet injuries. Police also found that the woman who used to live in the room where the body was recovered was also missing.

Advertisement

According to the police, 25-year-old Ankit used to run a tobacco shop in Manesar, where he also befriended 38-year-old Rajni Devi, a resident of Aurangabad village, Jhajjar district, who worked at a beauty parlour in the same area.

What police said "Investigation revealed that on May 21, Ankit allegedly took his wife to Rajni's rented room as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, where he shot her dead. It was further revealed that the firearm used in the murder had been procured by Ankit from Uttar Pradesh about two months before the incident," a police officer told PTI.

"After committing the crime, Ankit and Rajni fled to Haridwar and later escaped to Nepal. They returned to India on June 30 and were arrested," the officer added. He added that the accused were produced before the court, which granted five days of police custody remand for further interrogation and recovery of evidence.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Gurugram man, girlfriend arrested for the murder of his newly-married wife