Gurugram man held for throwing currency notes from running car | Watch Video2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Reportedly, the Gurugram-based man was trying to recreate a scene from the web series ‘Farzi’.
Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested a Gurugram-based YouTuber Jorawar Singh Kalsi along with his friend Gurpreet Singh for throwing currency notes from his car. The video went viral on social media platforms. Reportedly, the man was trying to recreate a scene from the web series ‘Farzi’.
