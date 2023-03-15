Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested a Gurugram-based YouTuber Jorawar Singh Kalsi along with his friend Gurpreet Singh for throwing currency notes from his car. The video went viral on social media platforms. Reportedly, the man was trying to recreate a scene from the web series ‘Farzi’.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram said, “Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified."

#WATCH | Haryana: A video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram. Police file a case in the matter.



(Police have verified the viral video)

Apart from the arrested accused, two others were also riding a motorcycle and recording the video of showing currency notes, the police official said.

He said that the currency notes have now been recovered from Jorawar Singh Kalsi's custody and they are trying to recover the car as well.

A similar video surfaced on the internet where an unidentified individual was seen throwing ₹10 notes from Bengaluru's KR Puram flyover to the people standing below.

Traffic movement came to halt on Sirsi Circle flyover and the road below it. Internet users wondered who was the man and why did he do that.

An unknown person allegedly threw cash (Rs. 10 notes)from KR Puram flyover in #Bengaluru. There was rush from people to collect the cash. It lead to frenzy. Cops are investigating and trying to identify the person #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/kx8mSxklsR — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 24, 2023

In the video, the man was seen donning a black blazer with a wall clock slung around his neck. After seeing the notes flying and strewn around them, people rushed to pick it which caused traffic snarls on the road.

Sources informed the news agency PTI that the man is said to be in his 30s and has been detained for the action. Initial probe revealed that he threw currency notes of ₹10 denomination and total worth ₹3,000. Police suspected that the man was mentally unsound.