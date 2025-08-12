Gurugram man, who flashed at woman, arrested days after video went viral

The Gurugram Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught on camera allegedly masturbating in front of a model in a busy intersection of the city, reported India Today on Tuesday.

The report added that the arrest was made days after the model uploaded a video of the masked man flashing her while she was waiting for a cab.

Identified as Abhilash Kumar, the accused works as an assistant manager at a private firm. He was arrested by the police based on the observation of several CCTV footage and technical investigation.

Earlier on 5 August, the model posted a video on Instagram, following which the police swung into action. As per the details, the incident took place on 2 August.

According to her post, the man began circling her while she was waiting for her ride. “He kept staring at me, and I noticed his behaviour was deliberate. I felt disgusted and unsafe,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.

She later shared photos of the man and recounted her experience online. She also criticised the lack of immediate police response

In the video, the woman stated that she had come from Jaipur and was waiting for a cab at Rajiv Chowk, a busy intersection in Gurugram. Adding more, she alleged that the a man approached her and kept staring. He soon unzipped his pants and allegedly masturbated on her.

The woman even claimed that despite several attempts to contact the police and a women's helpline, she received no immediate help.

On being questioned, the accused stated he was married, had a son, and lived in a rented house. He mentioned he was returning from his son's school when he stopped at Rajiv Chowk. The police said he confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, the police will produce the accused before a court on Wednesday for further proceedings.