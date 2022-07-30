Gurugram: Massive waterlogging witnessed as heavy rain lashed city. See photos

Gurugram rains: Areas like Suncity ATS Chowk, Sector 55, 56 road and stretches of the Golf Course road were under knee-deep waters and cars parked outside societies were completely
Massive waterlogging was witnessed in Haryana's Gurugram city adjoining the national capital on Friday after heavy rainfall lashed the city. Areas like Suncity ATS Chowk, Sector 55, 56 road and stretches of the Golf Course road were under knee-deep waters and cars parked outside societies were completely submerged.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to take up special repair work of new identified stretches of master roads in the city post-Monsoon.
Upgradation of nine such roads with a total length of approximately 9.38 KMs were recommended in the 41st Core Planning Cell Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer GMDA, Sudhir Rajpal.
The new roads identified include the sector dividing roads of 28/27, 26/42, 54/42, 53/56, 39/40, 30/41, 29/41, 24/25 and 26/Mehrauli Road.
"The team has identified these stretches which require urgent repairs as their condition has deteriorated over time. Since these roads were transferred to GMDA from HSVP, they have been maintained only via patchwork. We have now received the recommendation in the CPC meeting to take forward the special repairs of these master roads and work will begin after the ongoing rainy season," said Executive Engineer, Infra 1 Division, Amit Godara to news agency PTI.
CEO GMDA said he will be undertaking an inspection of these proposed sites with the engineering team before the work commences.
Meanwhile, the weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with rain and thundershowers for Saturday. "The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said.
The weather office had earlier said the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards" and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.
