Gurugram: Municipal corporation issues Unlock-2 guidelines for RWAs

Gurugram’s municipal corporation has issued guidelines for resident welfare associations (RWAs) to be followed during Unlock 2. The guidelines will be applicable till 31 July.

All residents will be allowed to enter/exit the gates of the sectors/colonies/condominiums/group housing societies for joining their workplaces which have been permitted, with due precautions of thermal scanning, hand sanitization and social distancing, according to the guidelines. Those in containment zones or large outbreak regions or those who have been tested positive for COVID-19 or kept in home quarantine will not be permitted.

“The entry of maids/house-helps will be allowed with restrictions, including mandatory use of face-mask, thermal scanning and hand sanitisation at the entrance gate. If the area of residence of maid or house-helps has been declared as containment zone or large outbreak region then their entry is not to be permitted by RWA: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram," said the guidelines.

RWAs will have to follow the instructions related to night curfew between 10pm to 5am, except for medical emergencies and essential services.

Walking in common areas and parks will be restricted by staggering the morning and evening times (between 5am to 10pm) on basis of odd-even house number scheme to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.

Playing of team games and group activities are also not permitted.

On Monday, Union home ministry had issued new guidelines, which come into effect from 1 July, for Unlock 2 to allow more activities in areas outside the containment zones. States and Union Territories can identify buffer zones outside the containment zones where new COVID-19 cases are more likely to occur.

Lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones till 31July.

