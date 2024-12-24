Three people have been arrested by Gurugram police for allegedly extorting ₹80 lakh from a 15-year-old girl.

According to the police, the three accused befriended the girl, a student of Class 10, and captured her objectionable photos during their calls. They coerced her into paying the money by threatening to post her photos online.

Following this, the girl transferred around ₹80 lakh to different bank accounts of the accused from February to December from her grandmother's account which she had received in exchange for land acquisition, police said.

However, even after receiving the money, the accused continued to blackmail the girl.

Later, she told the incident to her tuition teacher, who informed her family.

After that the girl’s grandmother aged 75 years filed a police complaint.

The police arrested the three accused -- Kusha, Sumit Kataria and Sumit Tanwar on Monday.

They have taken them into four days police remand.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Two men get 20 years jail term for raping minor girl in 2021 A Gurugram court has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2021, the police said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each of them.

According to the police, the case was registered at IMT, Manesar police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said that the two people were arrested in the course of the investigation and all relevant evidence and witnesses were presented before the court.