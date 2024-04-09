Gurugram's district administration has issued an order to demolish five towers declared “unsafe" for habitation at the residential society Chintels Paradiso complex in Sector 109.

The order was issued on Monday by Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav after the builder sought permission for immediate evacuation of these towers for demolition.

The permission was granted by the deputy commissioner to demolish D, E, F, G and H towers of the Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's Sector 109.

These towers were declared unsafe for habitation on the basis of audit reports submitted by an IIT Delhi team to the Gurugram administration.

On February 10, 2022, six floors of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso society had collapsed partially, resulting in the death of two women residents.

“Permission is allowed for demolition of towers D, E, F, G & H of Group Housing Society namely M/s Chintel Paradiso Pvt Ltd, Sector-109, Gurugram, subjected to the compliances of policy/guidelines of the concerned departments," the order said.

“It is pertinent to mention here that this permission does not provide immunity from any other applicable state/central law/act/policy related to the subjected work. Further, in case of any lapse/mishappening/carelessness at site, you will be solely responsible and relevant action will be taken accordingly. Further, you will submit the fortnightly report along with compliances to the concerned," the order also stated.

On January 19, Tower J of the Chintels Paradiso became the sixth of eight towers of the housing society to have been declared unsafe for habitation, according to a report submitted by the IIT Delhi team.

Gurugram's Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena had said the report was made public and notice of evacuation was served.

According to the IIT Delhi report, there is a high risk of corrosion of reinforcement in a large part of the structure due to the presence of chlorides. The reduced alkalinity in the concrete due to carbonation is likely to aid the corrosion.

