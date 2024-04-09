Gurugram news: Five towers of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 to be demolished: Why are they declared 'unsafe'?
Gurugram news: These Chintels Paradiso towers were declared unsafe for habitation on the basis of audit reports submitted by an IIT Delhi team to the Gurugram administration.
Gurugram's district administration has issued an order to demolish five towers declared “unsafe" for habitation at the residential society Chintels Paradiso complex in Sector 109.
