Gurugram news: IT manager run over by neighbour after parking dispute, dies
A 28-year-old man was killed in Gurugram after being run over by his neighbour during a parking dispute. The man's mother and brother were also injured in the incident. An FIR has been filed against the main accused, Manoj Bhardwaj, under various sections of the IPC.
