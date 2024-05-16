Gurugram news: IT manager run over by neighbour after parking dispute, dies

A 28-year-old man was killed in Gurugram after being run over by his neighbour during a parking dispute. The man's mother and brother were also injured in the incident. An FIR has been filed against the main accused, Manoj Bhardwaj, under various sections of the IPC.

In Gurugram, a 28-year old man was killed after being run over by his neighbour over a dispute regarding parking, as informed by the Gurugram police. The neighbour ran over the man with his Hyundai Creta car. The man's mother and brother were also injured in the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred late on Sunday night. The police informed that on Sunday around 11.30 pm, a servant of Rishabh Jasuja, a 28-year-old IT manager, came to his house in a cab, which the driver parked in front of the house of a neighbour, Manoj Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 49 in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Rishabh with his younger brother Ranjak, his mother, and wife returned home after dinner, and a brawl broke out between Rishabh and Manoj, a senior police officer said. According to reports, Manoj, had also previously been involved in altercations with Rishabh over parking.

In an escalation of the row, Manoj called some of his friends, and all of them together thrashed both the brothers.

Manoj did not stop at that. He then got into his Hyundai Creta, hit the two brothers, and dragged them both on the car's bonnet for around 20 metres. The entire act was captured in a CCTV.

While Ranjak fell on one side, his brother Rishabh came under the car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The younger brother, Ranjak is still critical and is being treated in a hospital, police said.

An FIR was registered against Manoj Bhardwaj and others under sections 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 50 Police Station on Monday, said police.

“An FIR has been registered against the unidentified and main accused Manoj Bhardwaj. We are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon," SHO Inspector Satyawan said.

