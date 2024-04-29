Gurugram news: School vice principal Nidhi Kaushik stabbed to death in front of young son
Days after returning from the de-addiction centre, a man killed his sister-in-law, also a vice principal of a private school in Gurugram. 39-year-old Nidhi Kaushik was stabbed to death by Navneet alias Santi (45) after he came to visit her in Gurugram, the police told PTI on Sunday.