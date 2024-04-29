Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Gurugram news: School vice principal Nidhi Kaushik stabbed to death in front of young son

Gurugram news: School vice principal Nidhi Kaushik stabbed to death in front of young son

Livemint

Gurugram news: A school vice principal, Nidhi Kaushik, was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law in front of her young son in Gurugram

Gurugram murder: A vice principal of a private school was killed by her brother-in-law in Gurugram.

Days after returning from the de-addiction centre, a man killed his sister-in-law, also a vice principal of a private school in Gurugram. 39-year-old Nidhi Kaushik was stabbed to death by Navneet alias Santi (45) after he came to visit her in Gurugram, the police told PTI on Sunday.

The house was built above Adarsh Public School, where the deceased used to teach students. According to the PTI report, as soon as Nidhi came in front of Navneet, he began attacking the woman with a knife. He didn't stop when her teenage son came in front of Nidhi to save her. After the incident, Nidhi and her son were taken to hospital, where she was declared dead.

(More to come)

