Gurugram news: Section 144 removed as normalcy returns after days of communal clashes 07 Aug 2023
Haryana authorities on Monday informed that the District Collector has informed that Section 144 CrPc be removed. The District collector cited the return of normalcy in Gurugram district for the section 144 removal order. Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing "illegal" constructed buildings.