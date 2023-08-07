Haryana authorities on Monday informed that the District Collector has informed that Section 144 CrPc be removed. The District collector cited the return of normalcy in Gurugram district for the section 144 removal order. Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing "illegal" constructed buildings.

Notably, the order comes after a mazar at a village in Gurugram was set on fire by some unidentified people in the early hours of Monday, according to police officials.

Section 144 had been imposed in Gurugram due to the communal clashes that began in the neighbouring Nuh district spread to parts of the millennium city and its neighbouring areas last week.

According to a complaint filed by caretaker Ghasite Ram, a native of the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, it was all normal at the shrine in the Khandsa village when he left for home in the Feroz Gandhi Colony at 8:30 pm Sunday.

"Around 01.30 am, I received a phone call from somebody living near the mazar that it has been set afire by some unknown people," he said in a complaint filed at the Sector 37 police station.

He said the fire was brought under control with the help of people. "But when I went there I saw offerings kept inside the mazar were burnt down. What I have come to know is that a group of 5-6 young boys gathered there and set the mazar on fire," he said in the FIR.

On Monday, Haryana Police arrested various Rohingya refugees in connection with the recent clashes in Nuh district. Officials say that some of these refugees have been identified for pelting stones and being part of the violence on July 31.

The Gurugram Police also said it arrested on Sunday night 15 people accused of violence in Sohna and they were sent to judicial custody by a court in the city.

Authorities in Nuh district Sunday razed some illegal structures including a hotel from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession last week, even as a mahapanchayat was held in support of four men arrested over arson at a mosque and the death of its junior imam.

Sunday was the fourth day of demolition drive after the communal flare-up in the district, with Deputy Commissioner Dhirender Khadgata saying a total of 162 illegally built permanent and 591 makeshift structures were razed and 57.5 acres land across 37 sites made encroachment-free.

(With agency inputs)