In Tikli village, Gurugram, panic has gripped residents after two leopards reportedly killed at least ten cattle. CCTV footage from Tuesday showed the leopards silently entering a cow shed, sparking concern among local residents and posing a threat to the cattle in the area.

The CCTV footage showed the two leopards silently entering a cow shed in Tikli village.

Following the incident, forest department officials visited the site and took precautions after the sighting of the leopards.

Officials have planned to set up cages to capture the two leopards.

A forest department official told ANI, “Today (Tuesday) morning, we received information about a leopard attack in Tikli. Around 10 days ago, we also received information about the leopard attack here, after which our staff came here for a visit."

The official added, "We received information here again today that a leopard attacked and killed a cow here in the cow stable. Tikli is situated in the lap of mountains. The cow shed here is near these mountains. The four walls of the cow shed are such that even a person can cross them, making it easy for a leopard to come to the area," he added.

The forest official continued, “In the CCTV footage, two leopards can be seen arriving in the area. Cows are easy prey for the leopards, which is why they have become habitual to come to this area."

The official said, “We have issued directions to the concerned administration to raise the walls of the cowshed or set a trap as a precaution. They have requested that we set up a capturing cage, for which we will set up two capturing cages to catch the leopard."

Last week, the Haryana Wildlife Department team rescued a leopard near Bhainswal village in Panipat. After the rescue, the team safely relocated the leopard to Kalesar National Park.

In January, a leopard attacked and wounded a 13-year-old while he was fetching water in his courtyard in a Gurugram village.

