Gurugram news: WhatsApp officials booked for not cooperating in police probe

Gurugram Police filed a case against WhatsApp directors for non-cooperation in an investigation. Officials failed to respond to multiple requests for information, prompting action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act for allegedly aiding accused individuals.

Gurugram news: Police registered an FIR against WhatsApp directors and nodal officers for reportedly not cooperating in a ₹4 crore fraud case investigation. The top officials of the Meta-owned company refused to share details related to certain accounts linked to a police investigation, reported India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case was filed after WhatsApp officials didn't respond to police requests for the last two months and even raised objections in an illegal manner, according to an India Today report.

The Gurugram Police sent the first request for information sharing in an investigation on July 15. After receiving no response, the police sent another detailed request for information about certain mobile numbers on July 25. The officials didn't respond even for the second time, forcing police to take action against them in September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Despite being legally bound to provide the desired information under the existing laws of the country, WhatsApp management has violated the legal instructions by not providing the information sought," India Today quoted the police statement.

According to the report, police registered an FIR against WhatsApp officials and directors under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act for not cooperating in an investigation.

The police were investigating a fraud case which was filed by The Commodity Hub in May this year. It was alleged that ₹4 crore was transferred from the company's bank account to four different accounts without the knowledge of top officials at the firm, reported Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ten people accused in the case have been arrested so far. Still, the police investigation was affected due to WhatsApp officials' non-cooperation, as they didn't provide details of the four numbers linked to the case, ACP cybercrime Priyanshu Dewan told theTimes of India.

The case was filed after the police regarded WhatsApp officials' non-cooperation as an act of helping the accused persons under sections 223(A), 241, and 249(C) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.