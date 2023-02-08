The administration of Gurugram informed on Wednesday that traffic will not be restricted when President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Om Shanti Retreat Centre, off the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Earlier, the city police had said that in view of the President's visit, traffic will be restricted on the Delhi-Jaipur highway for six hours.

Gurugram administration said that they have made alternate arrangements to manage the traffic and normal traffic will not be impacted on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

“District Administration Gurugram wishes to inform that there will be no disruption to traffic movement during the visit of Hon’ble President of India to #Gurugram on 9th Feb. Adequate arrangements have been made to maintain smooth traffic flow," the official handle of DC Gurugram said on Twitter.

Adequate arrangements have been made to maintain smooth traffic flow.@nishantyadavIAS — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) February 8, 2023

The commuters should expect minor stoppages to ensure a smooth movement for the cavalcade of the President. The Gurugram Police said that it will deploy personnel at key intersections to manage the traffic.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu will attend a national convention for women at the Om Shanti Retreat Centre. The 28-acre retreat center is operated by Brahma Kumaris, a women-led spiritual organization.

The President will be on a two-day visit to Odisha from 10 February to attend the convocation of Rama Devi Women's University.

"Our university family is all set to welcome President Droupadi Murmu for the second convocation of the Rama Devi Women's University on February 10th. We have been in regular touch with Odisha's governor office," Aparajita Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of Rama Devi Women's University said.

"While the convocation ceremony, Madam President will confer gold medals to 22 students, and hand over PhD degrees to two students of the university. President Murmu also will felicitate the Honoris Causa award to four renowned women of the state for their noble cause," Choudhary added.

(With inputs from agencies)