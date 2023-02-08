Gurugram: No traffic restrictions for President's visit, alternate plans made
- Earlier, the city police had said that in view of the President's visit, traffic will be restricted on the Delhi-Jaipur highway for six hours
The administration of Gurugram informed on Wednesday that traffic will not be restricted when President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Om Shanti Retreat Centre, off the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Earlier, the city police had said that in view of the President's visit, traffic will be restricted on the Delhi-Jaipur highway for six hours.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×