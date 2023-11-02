Gurugram, Noida ramp up efforts to combat air pollution | Know more
Air pollution: Burning of waste materials, such as garbage, leaves, plastic, and rubber, has been strictly prohibited in all areas of Gurugram, the recent order said.
Authorities in Gurugram and Noida ramped up their efforts to combat air pollution on Thursday as the issue continues to affect the Delhi-NCR region. The Gurugram District Magistrate issued an order on Thursday under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1973 to combat air pollution in Gurugram.