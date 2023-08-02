Breaking News
Nuh violence: Supreme Court issues notice to UP, Haryana and Delhi amid communal clashes1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Supreme Court issues notices to UP, Haryana, and Delhi over communal clashes; directs Centre to prevent hate speech and violence in Delhi-NCR.
The Supreme Court has issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the wake of communal clashes in Nuh, Gurugram and neighbouring areas. The apex court has also directed the Centre to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×