The Supreme Court has issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the wake of communal clashes in Nuh, Gurugram and neighbouring areas. The apex court has also directed the Centre to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR.

On a plea in the Supreme Court relating to protest marches being organised over Nuh violence, the lawyer told the court that 23 protest marches are being organised in Delhi today and sought an urgent hearing in the matter. CJI DY Chandrachud had said the court would consider hearing the plea after seeing the papers.

