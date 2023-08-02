comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 14:21:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.6 -3.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.95 -3.2%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 617.8 -3.96%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,350.45 -1.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 596 -2.57%
Business News/ News / India/  Nuh violence: Supreme Court issues notice to UP, Haryana and Delhi amid communal clashes
Back

The Supreme Court has issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the wake of communal clashes in Nuh, Gurugram and neighbouring areas. The apex court has also directed the Centre to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR.

On a plea in the Supreme Court relating to protest marches being organised over Nuh violence, the lawyer told the court that 23 protest marches are being organised in Delhi today and sought an urgent hearing in the matter. CJI DY Chandrachud had said the court would consider hearing the plea after seeing the papers.

More to come…

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout