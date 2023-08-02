Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / India/  Nuh violence: Supreme Court issues notice to UP, Haryana and Delhi amid communal clashes
BREAKING NEWS

Nuh violence: Supreme Court issues notice to UP, Haryana and Delhi amid communal clashes

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Supreme Court issues notices to UP, Haryana, and Delhi over communal clashes; directs Centre to prevent hate speech and violence in Delhi-NCR.

Mint Image

The Supreme Court has issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the wake of communal clashes in Nuh, Gurugram and neighbouring areas. The apex court has also directed the Centre to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the wake of communal clashes in Nuh, Gurugram and neighbouring areas. The apex court has also directed the Centre to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR.

On a plea in the Supreme Court relating to protest marches being organised over Nuh violence, the lawyer told the court that 23 protest marches are being organised in Delhi today and sought an urgent hearing in the matter. CJI DY Chandrachud had said the court would consider hearing the plea after seeing the papers.

On a plea in the Supreme Court relating to protest marches being organised over Nuh violence, the lawyer told the court that 23 protest marches are being organised in Delhi today and sought an urgent hearing in the matter. CJI DY Chandrachud had said the court would consider hearing the plea after seeing the papers.

More to come…

More to come…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.