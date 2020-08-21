Amid rising coornavirus cases in the state, Haryana government on Friday decided to shut all the offices and shops in the state on every Saturday and Sunday. However, those who provide essential services were allowed to function over the weekend.

“All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID-19," Haryana health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

The state government cited the "sudden increase" in coronavirus tally behind this decision.

The state recently witnessed a huge spike in coronavirus tally. Coronavirus infected over 51,000 people in the state and claimed nearly 600 lives. On Thursday, the state reported the biggest jump in COVID-19 count. At least 996 people were tested positive for the infection on Thursday. The number of active cases in the state were 7,555, while 42,793 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery till Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh on Thursday. With 983 new fatalities, the death toll climbed to 54,849.

India is leaving no stone unturned to develop a safe and effective vaccine against coronavirus infection. Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and ZyCov-D by Zydus Cadilla — have almost completed the phase II clinical trials. Serum Institute of India is all set to start the advance clinical trial of vaccine made by the University of Oxford.

Two civic-run hospitals in Mumbai — King Edward Memorial Hospital Parel, and BYL Nair Hospitals, Mumbai Central — have received approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research to start phase II and phase III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via