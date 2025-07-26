Gurugram police detain 10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, deportation underway

Ten Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in Gurugram as part of an ongoing drive to identify illegal immigrants, and they will be deported, police said on Saturday.

As reported by ANI, citing Sandeep Kumar, PRO, Gurugram Police, “Gurugram Police has detained 10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Bangladeshi documents have been recovered from them. The process to deport them has begun.”

Earlier on Friday, Police told PTI that strict instructions have been given to landlords in Gurugram to complete police verification of their tenants before renting houses to them.

According to police, many illegal migrants have now gone underground. In the absence of valid documents, they are moving towards rural areas or other cities.

Police sources told PTI that on Thursday that under the drive, which has been going on for the past week, more than 250 suspected illegal immigrants have been sent to holding areas, where their documents are being verified.

Hundreds of domestic workers and sanitation staff have left Gurugram due to fear of police checks and detention. This sudden exit has severely disrupted waste collection. Garbage has been piling up on the streets while door-to-door waste collection systems have collapsed.

According to the Hindustan Times, areas like Sector 103, Palam Vihar, Sector 56, 57 and Sector 29 are now facing waste problems. Residents are hiring tractor-trolleys without proper waste separation or trained workers. It is causing random dumping that risks turning into a serious health crisis.

In a separate incident, two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers were shot dead by the BSF at the international border in South Tripura, PTI reported.

"BSF personnel were keeping a close vigil on the border when they spotted a major smuggling attempt. As they tried to intercept, the smugglers got violent. In self-defence, the security personnel opened fire," a senior officer of the border-guarding force said.