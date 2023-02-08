Gurugram police issues traffic advisory ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit, see details here
- According to the advisory, the traffic would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm.
With President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan in Gurugram, traffic will be restricted on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (National Highway 48) for six hours on 8 February.
