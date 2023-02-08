Home / News / India /  Gurugram police issues traffic advisory ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit, see details here
With President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan in Gurugram, traffic will be restricted on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (National Highway 48) for six hours on 8 February.

According to the advisory, the Gurugram Police said that traffic would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm.

"In order to run the traffic smoothly, the Gurugram Police appeals to the general public to follow the traffic advisory and use alternative routes so that they do not face any problem," the advisory said.

As per the advisory, those vehicles coming from Delhi to Jaipur using National Highway 48 will have to turn left from Shankar Chowk and then go through Golf Course Road or Rajeev Chowk via Sohna Road or Gurugram-Pataudi Road.

For the vehicles travelling from Jaipur will go via Panchgaon, Manesar via the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, said the advisory.

With PTI inputs.

