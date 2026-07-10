Gurugram police kill 4 Deepak Nandal Gang shooters in Sushant Lok encounter: Who was the businessman on their target?

Four shooters belonging to the foreign-based Deepak Nandal gang were killed, and another was injured in a major encounter with the Gurugram Police in A Block, Sushant Lok, late Thursday evening.

Three police personnel were also injured in the line of duty during the retaliatory firing, officials told news agency ANI.

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What exactly happened? As per the report, the encounter broke out when a team intercepted the miscreants who had arrived to open fire at the residence of SGT University founder's son over a ransom demand.

Police told PTI that five members of the Deepak Nandal gang had allegedly held Vishal Berry, the son of the founder of the SGT University in Gurugram, hostage in his Sushant Lok residence.

When Crime Branch teams arrived in the Sushant Lok area, the criminals had just allegedly begun firing at the businessman's house with sophisticated weapons.

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The businessman has been receiving repeated ransom messages from a wanted gangster based abroad.

Police surrounded the criminals and killed four of them in the ensuing gunfire. One criminal was injured. Three police personnel also sustained bullet injuries.

ACP Sadar Dharamveer Singh shared details of the operation, saying, "This evening, the control room received information that some armed miscreants were roaming in a car."

"The crime team searched in this regard. Meanwhile, these miscreants barged into the home of a prominent businessman, who had been receiving threats and extortion calls from a gangster based abroad, and opened fire," he told ANI.

"Upon receiving this information, police arrived at the scene and ordered the miscreants to surrender, but they opened fire on the police. Police fired back in self-defence," the ACP added.

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The injured men have been admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that senior officers have arrived at the scene.

A large cache of illegal weapons was recovered from the site.

A heavy police presence remains deployed in Sushant Lok as forensic teams examine the area, and further investigation is carried out.

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The official confirmed that five miscreants were injured in the heavy exchange of fire and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Doctors declared four of them dead, while one is undergoing treatment. Three of our police personnel were also injured in this operation and are currently receiving treatment," ACP Dharamveer Singh said.

The senior police officer said Berry and his family were rescued safely.

Who is Deepak Nandal? Deepak Nandal is a gangster living abroad. He has been involved in several extortion and murder cases.

The Special Task Force (STF), Gurugram, had earlier said (April 14, 2026) that the Deepak Nandal gang has been actively involved in shootings, extortion, and other criminal activities in Gurugram and surrounding areas.

As per an ANI report on July 4, Delhi-based singer Mohd Asif, popularly known by his stage name Bismil, allegedly received extortion threats from unidentified persons using international phone numbers.

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Police had said another threatening call and several voice notes were received on April 23 from a different international number. During the calls, the caller allegedly identified himself as gangster Deepak Nandal and continued issuing threats.

On May 11 this year, an alleged shooter of gangster Deepak Nandal's gang was killed while another was injured in an encounter with Gurugram police, officials were quoted as saying.

Both the shooters were reportedly arrested from Punjab in connection with firing at the house of singer Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser, Saurabh Yadav, in Kanhai Village in Sector 45.

Before this incident, four people were arrested in connection with firing at the house of singer Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser Saurabh Yadav in Kanhai Village in Sector 45, police had said.

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An officer had then claimed that according to preliminary investigation, that Yadav and gangster Deepak Nandal were old acquaintances and had a fallout over money.

(With inputs from ANI)

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