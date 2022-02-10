Gurugram: Portion of roof of Chintels Paradiso housing complex collapses. WATCH

Gurugram: Portion of roof of Chintels Paradiso housing complex collapses. WATCH1 min read . 09:57 PM IST
- Part of roof of Chintels Paradiso housing complex collapsed today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Haryana: A portion of roof of a housing complex in Gurugram collapsed on Thursday. News agency ANI shared visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed.
Haryana: A portion of roof of a housing complex in Gurugram collapsed on Thursday. News agency ANI shared visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!