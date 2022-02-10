Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: Portion of roof of Chintels Paradiso housing complex collapses. WATCH

1 min read . 09:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Part of roof of Chintels Paradiso housing complex collapsed today 

Haryana: A portion of roof of a housing complex in Gurugram collapsed on Thursday. News agency ANI  shared visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed.

