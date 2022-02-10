Gurugram: Portion of roof of Chintels Paradiso housing complex collapses. WATCH

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Haryana: A portion of roof of a housing complex in Gurugram collapsed on Thursday. News agency ANI shared visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana: A portion of roof of a housing complex in Gurugram collapsed on Thursday. News agency ANI shared visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}