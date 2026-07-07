Gurugram Police issues WFH advisory to corporate offices amid road cave-ins, waterlogging, unending traffic jam

Gurugram Rains: Amid forecasts of continued extremely heavy rainfall, the Gurugram Police on Tuesday issued a public advisory urging corporate offices and private establishments to allow employees to work from home over the next few days to help reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

The advisory comes as heavy rain continues to affect parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), raising concerns over waterlogging and traffic snarls across Gurugram.

In its advisory, the Gurugram Police said continuous rainfall and the prediction of more heavy showers could lead to waterlogging on major roads and intersections, significantly impacting traffic movement.

"Considering the continuous rainfall in Gurugram and the forecast of heavy rain in the coming days, there is a strong possibility of waterlogging and traffic congestion on the city's major roads and intersections," the advisory said.

Why Gurugram Police issued a work-from-home advisory

View full Image View full Image Gurugram: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch after heavy rain on the National Highway-48 service road near Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 07 July 2026.

Gurugram Police appealed to businesses to adopt flexible working arrangements over the next few days to reduce the number of vehicles on the road during peak hours.

"To ensure public safety, reduce unnecessary traffic congestion and assist the local administration in effective traffic management, Gurugram Police is issuing this Cautionary Advisory.

We strongly urge corporate offices and private establishments to allow their employees to work from home over the next few days.

Reducing non-essential vehicular movement will greatly assist our traffic management teams in maintaining smooth traffic flow and ensuring that emergency services can operate without disruption." the advisory read.

NH-48 cave-in triggers major traffic disruption

View full Image View full Image Gurugram: A Kia Seltos car got stuck in a storm water drain along National Highway 48 amid heavy waterlogging during the monsoon rain near Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 07 July 2026.

One of the most significant impacts of Tuesday's rain was reported on the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48), where the main carriageway near Narsinghpur partially caved in after heavy rainfall.

The damage forced authorities to close two lanes, resulting in long traffic queues stretching from Hero Honda Chowk to the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

To ease congestion, Gurugram Police introduced temporary diversions.

"To ensure smooth traffic flow and prioritise the safety of motorists travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur, route diversions have been implemented."

The advisory directed commuters travelling from Delhi to turn left at Rajiv Chowk or Hero Honda Chowk and use Southern Peripheral Road (SPR Road), while others were advised to use the Dwarka Expressway.

Waterlogging and road damage reported across Gurugram Heavy rain exposed vulnerabilities in several parts of Gurugram's road network.

Another cave-in occurred on Civil Line Road after rainwater weakened a recently excavated stretch where sewer pipeline work had been carried out. Two parked vehicles became trapped after the road surface collapsed.

The road is located close to the official residence of Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Kumar and also serves residences of senior civic and state government officials.

Residents questioned the city's preparedness for the monsoon, with many pointing out that even roads used regularly by senior officials had suffered significant damage.

Videos shared on social media showed flooded roads, stranded vehicles and severe traffic congestion across multiple neighbourhoods.

School buses, commuters among the worst affected in Gurugram

View full Image View full Image Gurugram: Students play during rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. ( PTI )

The heaviest rainfall occurred between 2 pm and 4 pm, coinciding with school dispersal hours.

Waterlogging slowed traffic across major roads, delaying school buses and thousands of commuters travelling home.

A school bus slipped into an open drain along NH-48 during the downpour. Authorities confirmed there were no students on board at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Traffic bottlenecks were reported at several locations, including Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, Iffco Chowk, Sohna Road, Udyog Vihar, Khandsa Road, Basai, Vatika Chowk, Pataudi Road, Old Delhi Road and roads connecting Millennium City Centre with Hero Honda Chowk.

82 mm rainfall recorded in Gurugram

View full Image View full Image Gurugram: Vehicles stuck in traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after monsoon rains, in Gurugram, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. ( PTI )

According to district officials, Gurugram recorded up to 82 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.

Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils each received 82 mm, while Gurugram tehsil recorded 76 mm. Manesar received 50 mm, Wazirabad 49 mm, Pataudi and Sohna 26 mm each, Farrukhnagar 27 mm, and Badshahpur 15 mm.