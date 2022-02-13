GURUGRAM : A Gurugram pub has come under fire after it allegedly denied entry to a differently-abled woman on a wheel chair Shrishti Pandey.

Pandey had gone to restaurant Raasta in Gurgaon in Cyberhub.

The 22-year-old differently-abled woman, alleged that she was denied entry into Raasta. “He (the pub’s front desk staff) told us pointing towards me that ‘andar customers disturb hojaynge (Customers will get disturbed inside)’," she wrote.

“ I decided to go out with my best friend & her family, we went to Raasta Gurgaon in cyber hub&asked for a table for 4 people. Manager ignored us twice but later said that the wheelchair won't go inside, because it will disturb other customers," ANI quoted Pandey.

Pandey said that she was “discriminated against publicly".

She recalled, "The staff at the desk ignored him twice. The third time he asked, the staff replied with ‘wheelchair andar nahi jaygi’. We thought it was an accessibility issue, but it wasn’t. We told him that we’d manage, just book us a table."

Pandey took to microblogging site Twitter to narrate the whole incident . The tweet has now gone viral.

Goumtesh Singh, founder-partner at Raasta-The Caribbean Lounge tweeted in reply, “Let me start by apologising on behalf of the entire team Raasta for any bad experience that you may have had. Please rest assured if any of our members are found in the wrong, appropriate action will be taken against them."

The incident has rose a furore on the internet.

Actor Pooja Bhatt wrote she’s “terribly saddened". “We suffer from an absolute lack of grace as a society (sic)"," she said in a tweet.

Disability rights activist Virali Modi wrote: “This is horrendous beyond belief. No one should be segregated or discriminated especially when it comes to who you are. A disability isn’t something we ask for. It’s not our fault. We shouldn’t be discriminated against on the basis of something we can’t do anything about."

Another disability rights activist and actor Jitendra K Biswal tweeted: “This is not only highly insensitive and criminal in nature but also a blatant violation of basic human rights. The perpetrators of the crime here must be taken to task and given exemplary punishment so that people think twice before misbehaving with a person with a disability like this. Criminal action should be initiated against them under Sec. 92A of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016."

The Gurugram police have also responded to the tweet seeking her details for swift action.

