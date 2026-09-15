Gurugram road rage case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla arrested, attempt-to-murder charge added

Kalyan Bainsla, accused of hitting a woman biker with his vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run and road rage incident in Haryana's Gurugram, has been arrested, ANI reported.

Gurugram Police have added charges under Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) against Bainsla. The section carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years. Earlier the Gurugram Police took suo motu cognizance of the case and registered a case at the Sector-56 police station.

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On Sunday, Bainsla allegedly rammed his friend's Maruti Ciaz into the woman biker from the side. The biker Shivani Chauhan, identified as Sia, was knocked off her bike and skidded for several metres on Gurugram's Golf Course Road.

Video sparked outrage

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What charges has Kalyan Bainsla faced in the Gurugram road rage incident? ⌵ Kalyan Bainsla has been charged under Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) and also faces other charges related to rash driving and causing injury. 2 Why did the accused Kalyan Bainsla flee the scene after the road rage incident? ⌵ Bainsla stated that he fled because he feared being beaten by the group of motorcyclists after the collision. 3 How did the Gurugram Police become aware of the road rage incident? ⌵ The Gurugram Police took suo motu cognizance of the incident after a video of the collision circulated on social media, leading them to register an FIR. 4 What injuries did the victim, Sia, sustain from the road rage incident? ⌵ Sia suffered injuries to her knees due to the fall after being knocked off her motorcycle during the collision. 5 Should Kalyan Bainsla's actions during the road rage incident be considered intentional or negligent? ⌵ Bainsla admitted the collision was his fault, claiming he lost control of his vehicle, but he denied hitting Sia intentionally, framing it as a case of negligence.

Sia later shared a video footage of the incident on Instagram, captured by a camera mounted on her motorcycle, and provided details of the incident.

Sia in her post wrote that she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers when a car began following them. She alleged that Bainsla, whom she accused of being intoxicated, approached her and started misbehaving before ramming into her bike.

The accused allegedly fled the spot after the incident, he later said he feared of getting beaten by the bike gang. He also said that he was with his family at the time of the incident and blamed Sia for the accident.

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Meanwhile, the police had formed three teams to apprehend him as the incident was widely condemned across the country.

Sia suffered injuries to her knees Talking to media, the victim on Tuesday said that she suffered injuries on her knees due to the fall. "I am grateful to God that I was wearing my riding shoes and riding gloves. If I hadn't been wearing my riding shoes and gloves, the impact on my hand could have even broken my shoulder. My leg could have been broken too," she said.

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Sia said that Bainsla did not stop for even a second after hitting her with his car. "I feel ashamed of such people. Women feel unsafe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram," she added.

A second video of the incident has also surfaced. The video was captured by the camera of another rider following behind.

Accused says 'lost control of vehicle' The accused, Bainsla, admitted the accident was his fault but denied hitting her deliberately, saying he "lost control near a U-turn".

"About 20 to 22 motorcyclists sped past me. I didn't realise a young woman was riding one of the bikes; I had simply asked her and the young man accompanying her to slow down. I did not hit them intentionally," he told media.

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A gym owner and an "international kabaddi player", Bainsla deactivated his Instagram after the incident. While, he alleged that he was traveling with his sister and two cousins, Sia said that there were no women in the car at the time of the incident.

Naveen Bainsla, Advocate of accused Kalyan Bainsla, defended him. He called the Gurugram crash a case of negligence and overspeeding. He denied drunk driving claims and said both the bikers and Bainsla were at fault.

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