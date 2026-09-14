Gurugram road rage caught on camera as car hits woman biker, driver flees: ‘He kept making hand gestures'

A road-rage incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has drawn police attention after a woman biker shared footage showing her motorcycle being hit by a car. The incident, which allegedly involved the car driver pursuing and eventually ramming the bike, took place on Sunday morning.

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The matter came to light after the rider, who identifies herself as Sia and runs the Instagram account rebelwheels_sia_, posted a video of the incident along with her account of what happened. The footage, recorded by cameras mounted on her and her friends’ motorcycles, has since circulated widely on social media.

Gurugram Police said on Monday that they were examining the available footage to establish the exact location of the crash and determine which police station has jurisdiction over the case.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer for Gurugram Police, told Hindustan Times, “Police are verifying the exact location of the crash on Golf Course Road with the help of video to the jurisdiction of the police station for necessary legal action.”

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Woman alleges car chased her before crash According to Sia, she was riding her Aprilia sports bike with a group of friends when a white sedan came dangerously close to her. She alleged that the driver then signalled her to stop.

“He had started chasing on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike,” she said.

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Sia further alleged that the occupants of the car were drunk, although this remains an allegation and has not been independently established by police.

She said she tried to keep away from the vehicle while one of her friends attempted to prevent the car from getting close enough to intercept her.

“My friend tried to cover it during the ride so that the car could not approach me to intercept but it rammed me,” she said.

The footage appears to show the impact throwing the rider onto the road, with her body being dragged for several feet while the motorcycle skids away.

Driver allegedly fled the scene Sia said one of her friends managed to intercept the car at a traffic signal following the crash. However, she alleged that the driver accelerated away.

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She has also shared the vehicle's registration details online.

Gurugram Police said there had been no alert to the police control room or written complaint from the woman immediately after the incident.

Turan said police would attempt to contact the rider and obtain a formal complaint.

“Police will try to approach her to take a written complaint to register a first information report (FIR) for arresting the car driver who hit her,” he added.

Sharing the incident online, Sia wrote, “I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away.”

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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