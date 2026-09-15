Gurugram road rage horror: Who is Kalyan Bainsla? Man accused of chasing and hitting woman biker

An international kabaddi player and a member of the Indian rugby team, that is how Kalyan Bainsla, the accused in the Gurugram road rage case, identifies himself on Instagram.

Bainsla is accused of allegedly hitting the woman biker, identified as Sia, with his friend's vehicle on Sunday. The impact knocked her off her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike and sent her skidding several metres along the road, footage captured by a camera mounted on her bike showed.

Bainsla also runs two to three gyms and works as a trainer. He has claimed to have won a bodybuilding tournament in India. His photos and details from social media accounts are now being widely circulated following the incident.

A search on Instagram no longer shows his official account, with users commenting that he has deactivated it. A fan account remains active on the platform. Bainsla was reportedly quite active on Instagram.

What is the case? On Sunday, Bainsla allegedly rammed his friend's Maruti Ciaz into the woman biker from the side. Sia was knocked off her bike in the impact, with footage captured by a camera mounted on her motorcycle showing her skidding several metres along the road.

Bainsla allegedly fled the spot after the incident. The woman biker later shared her account of the incident in a video post on Instagram.

According to Sia, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers when a car began following them. She alleged that Bainsla approached her and started misbehaving. When she asked him to stop and maintain his distance, he allegedly asked her to stop the bike. She further alleged that Bainsla appeared to be intoxicated.

The car was registered in the name of Manish, according to police officials.

Manish acknowledged that the vehicle was registered in his name but said he was not driving it at the time of the incident.

"I work in the Army and yes, it is my vehicle. I was at work and my friend Kalyan Singh had borrowed my car," he said.

While she initially did not file a complaint, Sia said in a subsequent Instagram post that she would file an FIR with her lawyer and pursue legal action.

Also Read | Gurugram road rage caught on camera as car hits woman biker, driver flees

What the accused said Bainsla, according to PTI, said he fled the spot because he feared being beaten by the group of bikers. He said he was travelling with his family and did not make any gestures at the woman.

"I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up," he said, PTI reported.

He further alleged that he had asked the woman and a man accompanying her to slow down after a group of 20 to 22 bikers sped past him. He denied hitting her intentionally.

"She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it," he said.

Bainsla also accused the bikers of hurling abuses at him. He said he feared for the safety of his family and therefore did not stop after the incident.

What the cops said After the video went viral, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognizance of the incident and registered a case against the accused driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station, ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi said.