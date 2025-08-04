Gurugram roads flooded after heavy rains, power outage reported; massive traffic on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Gurugram roads were turned into rivers, with many areas experiencing power outage, after heavy rains on Monday evening. The downpour also led to traffic snarls across multiple areas, including the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Multiple videos and photos on social media showed roads completely flooded, with some commuters having to push their vehicles through the waterlogged areas.

Also Read | Delhi rains today: Intense showers cause waterlogging in several areas of NCR

The traffic police were seen trying to clear out congestion on the roads even during rain.

Commuters fume as rains lead to traffic snarls Parts of Gurugram were also plunged into darkness as power outages were reported from several areas.

"Despite repeated issues, the MCG and GMDA have not effectively cleaned the drainage systems. Crores of rupees spent in the name of waterlogging management but in Gurugram even light rain led to waterlogging", one of the commuters, who was stuck in the traffic jam near Rajiv Chowk, told PTI.

A senior traffic police officer said teams have been deployed on ground to manage traffic and help drivers navigate smoothly through waterlogged areas, to ensure minimal disruption in the aftermath of the heavy rains.

On Saturday, August 2, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini drew parallels between Gurugram's waterlogged streets and floods in California.

Haryana CM on Gurgaon waterlogging When asked about the issue of flooding, waterlogging and massive traffic jams in Gurugram following incessant rains, Saini said that the state government was working towards resolving the issue.

“When heavy rain occurs, problems arise. Now, the US calls itself the most powerful country, but when it rains in California city, even houses are swept away,” said Saini.

Meanwhile, Bihar's Patna also witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday, leading to waterlogging in the State Assembly.

Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Bihar Assembly A purported video of water leaking from the roof of a room in the extended building of the assembly, following the downpour since Sunday, went viral on social media.